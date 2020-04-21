Louis Theroux’s podcast launches next week and we are so ready

During the lockdown, more and more people appear to be turning to baking, trying out home workouts and giving bibliotherapy a go.

But if you’ve been spending time listening to your favourite podcasts, we have some news for you: Louis Theroux is entering the pod world.

In news we absolutely needed, Louis is launching his first ever podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, and to say we’re excited is an understatement.

Louis has been spending his days in lockdown talking to a number of celebs, from writer and documentary-maker Jon Ronson, comedian Lenny Henry, musician Boy George and actor Miriam Margolyes. Each episode will be an hour long and will feature Louis talking to one of his high-profile guests, getting up close and personal while everyone is grounded.

Louis said: ‘I’ve really loved doing these interviews. It’s been a chance to speak to people I admire and have in depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers, and their most intimate feelings.

‘Making a podcast and radio series is very different to my usual way of working. And for that reason, I’ve found it very fun and refreshing.’

Rhian Roberts, Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Digital and Podcasts, says: ‘Surprisingly, given his famous voice and interview style, Louis’ never had a podcast or radio series so we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to Radio 4. It feels like such a treat in these times to settle down with a podcast full of warmth and mischief – and a lot of insight. Louis is such great company, as always.’

An introduction is currently available on BBC Sounds, and you’ll be able to listen to the first episode on 27th April. It will also be broadcast on Radio 4 on Wednesday 6 May at 8pm, and new episodes will be released every Monday.

We are so ready.