Podcasts empowering women to find their dream job

If you’re one of the 34 per cent of people who’s all but given up on their dream career, read on because Jenny Stallard knows a life-changing podcast perfect for you

If you commute, it’s likely you spend some – or all – of your journey imagining your dream job. If not your dream job, then that promotion or new project, or perhaps nursing the idea that you could set up your own business. And if that move seems unattainable, you’re not alone. New research has found that we give up on finding our ‘dream job’ by the age of 30, while 34 per cent of us believe we lack the confidence to go for it, and 47 per cent admit to feeling trapped in a role they hate.

But what if we could change all that via a simple podcast? At last count, around 7.1 million people now listen to podcasts each week according to Ofcom, a rise of 24 per cent over the past year. And a large chunk of those pods are business-focused. Sarah Myles, in-house producer for podcast production company Rethink Audio, explains: ‘Podcasts are the conversations we want to have, no matter how intimate or niche we want to go. Business advice and the conversations around success in business have almost exclusively been heard from one type of person’s perspective for too long. Now, podcasts have given us an opportunity to not only find information and advice about business for free, but to hear it from people similar to ourselves.’

If the frustrations of your work situation feel like an insurmountable daily grind, a podcast can be the first step out of that isolation, says owner of Women’s Inspire Network, Samantha Kelly. ‘Listening to podcasts about business can help you with knowing you are not alone. People usually aren’t invited on as guests unless they have knowledge to share that could help someone.’ Leadship coach and CEO of Flux, Lucy Hackshaw, adds: ‘Listening to business podcasts is a great way to activate our curiosity. Studies are now showing us that curiosity displaces stress, anxiety and depression – all of which limit our cognitive potential and our ability to be creative, entrepreneurial and, ultimately, to grow,’

Try these empowering podcast picks…



With 385 episodes and counting, this one from business strategists and Think Creative Collective founders Abagail Pumphrey and Emylee Williams covers everything from the benefits of using LinkedIn, towhat failure really means.

Based on the book of the same name, this pod is co-hosted by Mary’s head of culture Emily Bryce-Perkins. Guests have included Elizabeth Day (who has her own cult podcast, How To Fail), and topics range from ‘saying yes’ to achieving financial independence.

Hosts Frankie Cotton and Lara Sheldrake – founders of Found & Flourish, a network for female entrepreneurs – discuss the term ‘girl boss’ and giving less f*cks in this career deep dive.

Host Rob Moore (a public speaker and entrepreneur) doesn’t hold back, offering up short, sharp, bitesized episodes alongside longer interviews. With a focus on self-awareness, topics include ‘How to overcome being too comfortable or lazy’ and guests have included Jo Malone.

Disclaimer: This is my podcast (!) and it’s for anyone who is self-employed or thinking about going it alone. We chat about the ‘freelance feels’ – the highs, the lows and the realities. Guests have included self-help memoir author Marianne Power and fashion-brand owner Lisa Piercy.

This one is from Rebecca Lockwood, who founded The Female Entrepreneurs Network, and it’s all about confidence. It covers everything from getting into the right mindset for the day to ‘The Steps I Took to Leave My 9-5’.

One very interesting episode for anyone wanting to make a shift is no.136, which is all about pricing and projects. There’s also ‘Vulnerability hangovers’ and an interview with Julie Zhuo, author of The Making Of A Manager: What To Do When Everyone Looks To You.