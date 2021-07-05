Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wimbledon is back, with today marking the second week of the historic tournament.

Yes, making up for lost time during the pandemic, Wimbledon is back in full swing – featuring shock knock outs, Pimm’s and of course a lot of royal appearances.

The royal family are known to be Wimbledon fans, with the Duchess of Cambridge, patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, often watching from the Royal Box.

But as Wimbledon returned, it wasn’t her presence this year that made headlines but rather sweet anecdotes of the Duchess’ past visits, with one in particular that saw Kate publicly leave the royal box going viral.

While Kate was expected to watch from the Royal Box during her appearance at the tournament last year, which she did for a lot of the day, the Duchess dashed out with pals Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong to catch a match on court 14, surprising fans.

Kate’s surprise visit to the small court was to support Harriet Dart, 22-year-old Brit player who was competing against USA’s Christina McHale.

The three women were all smiles as they cheered on Harriet, who won the match, beating Christina 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to get through to the second round of Wimbledon.

Harriet was reportedly only told that she was in the presence of royalty at the coin toss, when the chair umpire gave her a heads up.

And her thoughts on the matter? ‘I mean, it’s pretty surreal. Any of you had the Duchess watch you guys play?’

This is lovely.

We’re sure having the Duchess of Cambridge’s support was a big help!