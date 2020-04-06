Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been forced to cancel their sweet tradition

Sure, being a royal has its advantages – the fashion, the princes, the tiaras, the castles – but it definitely also has its drawbacks, from the end of privacy to the dreaded rumour mill.

No one knows this more than the two millennial Duchesses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The two women have endured an endless stream of online bullying since joining the royal family with the most speculation surrounding their relationship, with rumours of a suspected feud.

Eager to put the rumours to bed, the two Duchesses have made a sweet tradition of showcasing their solidarity, attending Wimbledon together for the ladies’ singles finals two years in a row.

This year however, the two sisters-in-law have been forced to discontinue their tradition as 2020’s Wimbledon tennis championship has been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is thought however that the two Duchesses wouldn’t have been able to attend together even if the championships hadn’t been cancelled, with Meghan Markle recently relocating to California with Prince Harry.

‘It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,’ the official statement announced. ‘The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.’

Here’s hoping for another Kate-Meghan Wimbledon outing in 2021.