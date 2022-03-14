Here’s everything to know about the 2022 BAFTA dinner menu

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, with A-listers gathering from far and wide in London’s Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the past year in film.

Kicking off the star-studded evening was the red carpet coverage hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen, featuring a knock-out Oscar de la Renta look from Emma Watson and a surprise red carpet debut from Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

The awards ceremony followed, hosted by the iconic Rebel Wilson.

West Side Story and The Power of the Dog were among the night’s big winners, with Jane Campion’s title also seeing Lashana Lynch take home the prestigious EE Rising Star BAFTA award.

In celebration of its partnership with BAFTA this year, S.Pellegrino hosted A-listers for a gala dinner on Friday, ahead of the awards.

Team Marie Claire UK were among the few who were able to preview the dinner on Wednesday before it was officially served, sampling the courses among celebrities and influencers from Melvin Odoom to Roxy Horner, at the newly refurbished BAFTA building.

We can confirm that it was as delicious as it sounds.

Here’s everything to know about the 2022 BAFTA menu

The three-course BAFTA dinner menu featured sustainably sourced ingredients and vegan alternatives, with thoughtful wine pairings for each course.

What was on the 2022 BAFTA menu?

Starter:

Marinated beetroots, with whipped vegan curd, beetroot jelly, black cabbage relish and roasted pine nuts

Main:

Roasted pink Creedy Carver duck breast, with braised red cabbage, roasted pear, duck fat carrot and a croustillant of confit duck leg

or

Open tartelette of spring greens and leeks, with cider and onion puree, roasted oyster mushroom, celeriac poached-kombu and a parsley relish

Dessert:

Apple tart: compressed apple, caramelised puff pastry, tonka cremeux, gingerbread crumbs and green apple sorbet

Coffee and petit fours

What were people drinking at the 2022 BAFTA dinner?

Aside from S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna of course, the drink selections at the 2022 BAFTA dinner included Champagne Taittinger Brut Reserve NV, Villa Maria Private Pin Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir, and after dinner Woodford Reserve on the rocks.

The 2022 BAFTA after party cocktail

As an official sponsor of BAFTA, S.Pellegrino also created and served up a bespoke cocktail for the 2022 BAFTA after party, the San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz.

San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz

4 cl Citrus Gin

2 cl fresh lemon juice

2 cl simple syrup

Slice of orange / lemon

Lemon zest

Mint

HOW TO

San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz is a simple and surprisingly refreshing cocktail made with Citrus Gin, San Pellegrino Tonica Citrus and lemon juice. The fruity notes of the gin team up perfectly with the fragrant hints of lemon and orange peel in San Pellegrino Tonica Citrus to create a cocktail with a delightful taste: a tangy alternative to the classic Gin & Tonic.

Deliciously in line with current trends, San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz is a low-alcohol cocktail, making it ideal for a light and refreshing aperitif. And the garnish? Simple and refined. For that professional bartender touch, take a slice of lemon peel, squeeze the essential oils of the zest over the drink, then place the peel at the top of the glass. Then just add a touch of mint. Now you’re ready to enjoy your San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz: a fabulously fresh cocktail.

METHOD

How to make San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz in 4 Steps:

1. Pour the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup into the shaker.

2. Pour the resulting mixture into a glass previously filled with ice (preferably using a strainer) and complete the drink by adding the San Pellegrino Tonica Citrus.

3. Garnish with lemon zest after squeezing its essential oils directly into the drink.

4. Add a sprig of mint

Visit the S.Pellegrino site for more information on the partnership and the the San Pellegrino Citrus Fizz.