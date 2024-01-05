The baby name predictions for 2024 are here - and there are some big surprises

There have been some interesting and unique baby name trends over the last few years, with parents finding inspiration in everything from their favourite film and TV show characters to food and drink themed monikers. While some have leaned into trends like main character energy baby names, others have gone back to the vintage and more classic favourites.

But what does 2024 have in store when it comes to baby names? A new study from JoJo Maman Bébé has found that over half of British parents have struggled to decide on a name for the little one, while 33% value 'uniqueness' above all when choosing. According to baby name consultant Colleen Slagen, there are already some emerging trends for the year ahead. She predicts that 2024 baby names will be heavily influenced by cottage-core, virtue and nicknames.

"We are seeing (and will continue to see) a variety of trends which reflect the name diversity of the newest generations," she said. "Trends that are only getting hotter include nature names such as Willow and River or nicknames as given names such as Archie or Sam. Names with traditional and modern elements, for example, surnames such as Finley and Addison are having a huge moment.

"Another up-and-coming trend we are seeing is virtue names, also known as grace names which express cultural values such as Faith, Chastity or Grace. The recent trend of cottage-core which romanticises rural life has impacted name trends, with cottage-core names such as Autumn and Cedar on the rise."

Take a look at the baby names which gained the most traction last year - you may find yourself hearing them more often in 2024...

Baby names for girls rising in popularity

Collins

Maeve

Margot

Phoebe

Poppy

Goldie

Sunday

Esti

Indie

Frankie

Baby names for boys rising in popularity

Rhodes

Cal (Callan, Callum, Calvin and Cal)

Lucien

Dutton

Casey

August

Wells

Sonny

Arlo

Alden

Slagen discussed the names that rose in popularity last year, and how they will influence parents in 2024. She said: "These older names appeal to parents who are searching for timeless charm. They also feel both unique and familiar, which is something a lot of parents are seeking in a name. They want their child's name to both standout and fit in. They want a name that feels sweet but ages well and older names check all these boxes."

She also predicts that gender-neutral names like Tatum and Frances are also set to become popular, and TV shows are also impacting new parents choices as 'hearing the unique name of a TV character adds an element of familiarity that helps the name feel wearable and accessible to the average person'.

Would you choose one of these adorable baby names?