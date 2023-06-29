AI predicts that these will be the most popular baby names by 2033
What do you think of these?
Whether it is pouring over baby name books or frantically Googling the perfect moniker, parents-to-be usually spend a lot of time looking for the right names for their little ones.
From food and drink themed baby names, to the 'main character energy' trend, these days there are an unlimited number of places to look for baby name inspiration.
However, if you're tired of scrolling through lists and lists - you could also trust AI to do the hard work for you.
Baby shower experts Ginger Ray decided to assess which baby names were set to be the most popular in the coming years according to artificial intelligence.
With the help of Chat GPT, they analysed ONS baby name data from 2012 and 2021 and asked the chatbot to predict which baby names will be rocketing in popularity in the UK over the next ten years.
Not only did it predict the names, but experts at Ginger Ray were also able to identify trends that they expect to see.
Apparently, we will see a rise in traditional names with a modern twist, such as Oliviana, and futuristic names like Nova and Zephyr will become more commonplace.
Nature-inspired baby names like Willow and River will also have their moment, as will retro monikers like Theodore.
Interested to see which baby names AI predicts will be the most popular over the next decade?
Take a look...
Most popular baby names predicted by AI
AI baby names
- Oliviana
- Willard
- Ameliea
- Nova
- Orion
- Zephyr
- Lunastra
- Willow
- River
- Aurora
- Jasper
- Aria
- Mateo
- Luna
- Kai
- Harper
- Quinn
- Riley
- Charlie
- Evelyn
- Arthur
- Beatrice
- Theodore
Jess Martin, baby shower expert at Ginger Ray says of the names and trends: "Traditional names with a modern twist offer parents a balance between names they are familiar with and a uniqueness that more and more people want for their baby."
She adds: "People increasingly seek to reconnect with nature and foster a deeper appreciation for the environment and we don’t expect this to slow down. Therefore nature-inspired names are a lovely way to reflect this connection. With growing concerns about environmental issues and sustainability, parents may opt for nature-inspired names as a reflection of their environmental consciousness."
What do you think of these AI predicted baby names?
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
