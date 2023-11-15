Courteney Cox shares her Friends love story with Matthew Perry and says she 'misses him every day'

Matthew Perry's death shocked the world last month, and tributes have been pouring in for the Friends star from celebrities and key public figures alike. From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, there have been a number of people sharing their warmest memories of the actor.

In the aftermath of his passing, Matthew's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc shared a joint statement saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Earlier this week, Matt LeBlanc - who started as Joey Tribbiani for a decade alongside Perry - became the first of his close co-stars to share a personal tribute. On Instagram, he wrote: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Shortly afterwards, Courteney Cox - who played Matthew Perry's on-screen wife Monica Gellar - shared her own heartfelt message on social media, along with a clip from Friends. It's a moment that many fans with immediately recognise as the start of Monica and Chandler's relationship.

Courteney wrote on Instagram: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites."

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Our thoughts are with Matthew Perry's loved ones at this difficult time.