How Prince William and Kate Middleton really feel about The Crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story is one of the core plot lines in the sixth season of The Crown, but the couple won't be watching the Netflix series themselves any time soon, a royal biographer has claimed.

In a new book called The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, which focuses mainly on King Charles, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that Prince William and Catherine have zero interest in watching the drama. In fact, William 'rolls his eyes' at the very mention of it.

Hardman writes in the book, via a source allegedly close to Prince William: "The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that 'it’s just drama'. Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time."

Looks like Kate and William won’t be getting cosy on the sofa with the new series of The Crown any time soon. So what do the couple like to watch when they have some downtime? Superhero movies, as it happens.

"Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favourite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related," Hardman writes. Good to know that the Prince and Princess of Wales could be settling down with the new Marvel offering, Echo.

The final instalment of The Crown looks at the early years of courtship between Kate Middleton and Prince William, focusing on their university days at St Andrews. Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey play the young couple in the Netflix series.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown (Image credit: Netflix)

The Making of a King comes after Prince Harry released his tell-all memoirs Spare, which included several damning accusations surrounding the Royal Family.

Hardman writes in response to the strained relationship between Harry and his father Charles in the new biography that the King remains "extremely sad" about relations with Harry and Meghan, but there is also a "sense of exasperation".

Hardman also reveals in the new book that Prince William and Catherine haven't read Harry's memoir, claiming that a senior advisor told him: "He [William] is a grown-up 40-year-old with the BBC app on his phone, so he knows what it says. But he has people like me to tell him what else he needs to know. We gave him the key points."

The Crown's sixth season is available to stream on Netflix now.