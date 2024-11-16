Zendaya's sweet words about working with boyfriend Tom Holland are going viral

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from the endless engagement speculation, to the recent viral video of Holland protecting Zendaya from swarming paparazzi, they never fail to make headlines.

The couple first met at the chemistry read for 2016's Spider-Man: Homecoming, going on to star in three films together. And despite almost a decade passing, the pair still enthuses about working with each other.

Zendaya, 28, opened up about the dynamic in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, describing working onscreen with her boyfriend as "second nature".

"It’s actually strangely comfortable," she explained. "It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him."

She continued: "He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Holland, 28, has also opened up about their working together in the past, revealing in a previous interview with Extra, that they still occasionally watch the Spider-Man films together.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he explained. "I love those movies, and I love savouring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

The couple's sweet comments have unsurprisingly gone viral, particularly given their usual boundaries when it comes to keeping their relationship private.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland explained during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in July 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya has previously added in a conversation with ELLE. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

