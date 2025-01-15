Why Kylie Jenner skipped Timothée Chalamet's London premiere (and iconic bike entrance)
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from a handful of award ceremony appearances and sports events. The pair, who reportedly started dating in early 2023, are yet to make their red carpet debut - despite attending the last two Golden Globes ceremonies as a couple - but their sweet moments together often go viral. At last year's event, a video of Kylie and Timothée picked up online when lip readers claimed they were saying 'I love you' to one another, and this year the couple were photographed looking cosy at the award show.
But many were quick to notice that while Kylie had attended to support her boyfriend - who was nominated for his performance in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown - she decided against walking the Golden Globes red carpet beforehand. Similarly, when Timothée attended the London premiere for the film this week, Kylie didn't join him on his way into the BFI Southbank.
However, a report from Page Six suggests that the reality TV star is choosing not to make an entrance as she doesn't want to distract from her boyfriend's big moments. Talking to the publication after the Golden Globes, one insider said: "Kylie didn't want to make it about them. She wanted this night to be all about Timothée, how it was intended to be."
While Timothée attended the A Complete Unknown London premiere solo, his entrance has gone viral thanks to the addition of a London Lime bike. The actor chose not to walk the red carpet and instead whizzed in on a trusty rental bike. According to his photographer's Instagram stories, the pair had been zipping through the capital on the Lime bikes ahead of the event, with videos of them casually riding along Westminster Bridge.
Well, it's definitely one way to make an entrance.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
