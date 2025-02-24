It was another night of unmissable Hollywood glamour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The biggest names in the business gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the very best in film and tv, and the SAG awards red carpet was a sight to behold - from Selena Gomez in a stunning off-the-shoulder Celine dress, to Cynthia Erivo's incredible silver Givenchy gown.

There were also plenty of big celebrity moments throughout the evening. Timothée Chalamet, who attended without girlfriend Kylie Jenner, gave a sweet acceptance speech, and Kristen Bell belted out a rather catchy version of Do You Want To Build A Snowman? from Frozen. Jane Fonda also gave a powerful speech about empathy, and Harrison Ford was hilariously caught nibbling on crackers behind Jessica Williams.

But one video has been circulating on social media since last night's ceremony, and it's a sweet moment between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. Since the couple went public with their relationship, they have kept their joint appearances to a minimum and are very rarely seen indulging in any PDA. However, one video of Ariana and Ethan sat together at a table during the bash shows the Wicked stars looking relaxed and cosy.

In the clip shared on Vanity Fair's Instagram account, Ariana is seen with her arm snuggly around Ethan as she continues to chat to director Jon M Chu. Meanwhile, Ethan eats and gently puts his arm around the back of her chair.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) A photo posted by on

Although rumours of Ariana and Ethan's relationship first started in July 2023, they have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight. At the time, the pair faced backlash as speculation mounted over their relationship timeline, although sources have claimed that they had broken up with their former partners when they started dating. Ariana officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez in September of the same year, while Ethan's ex-wife Lilly Jay penned a heartfelt open letter last year discussing the impact of their split on her and their young son.

In recent months, Ariana and Ethan have been spotted together more frequently as Wicked and its cast members have been nominated for several awards, already picking up a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and NAACP Image Award. Both Cynthia and Ariana have also been nominated for Academy Awards, with the Oscars set to air on Sunday 2nd March 2025.