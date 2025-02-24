A video of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's rare PDA is going viral
It was another night of unmissable Hollywood glamour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The biggest names in the business gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the very best in film and tv, and the SAG awards red carpet was a sight to behold - from Selena Gomez in a stunning off-the-shoulder Celine dress, to Cynthia Erivo's incredible silver Givenchy gown.
There were also plenty of big celebrity moments throughout the evening. Timothée Chalamet, who attended without girlfriend Kylie Jenner, gave a sweet acceptance speech, and Kristen Bell belted out a rather catchy version of Do You Want To Build A Snowman? from Frozen. Jane Fonda also gave a powerful speech about empathy, and Harrison Ford was hilariously caught nibbling on crackers behind Jessica Williams.
But one video has been circulating on social media since last night's ceremony, and it's a sweet moment between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. Since the couple went public with their relationship, they have kept their joint appearances to a minimum and are very rarely seen indulging in any PDA. However, one video of Ariana and Ethan sat together at a table during the bash shows the Wicked stars looking relaxed and cosy.
In the clip shared on Vanity Fair's Instagram account, Ariana is seen with her arm snuggly around Ethan as she continues to chat to director Jon M Chu. Meanwhile, Ethan eats and gently puts his arm around the back of her chair.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)
A photo posted by on
Although rumours of Ariana and Ethan's relationship first started in July 2023, they have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight. At the time, the pair faced backlash as speculation mounted over their relationship timeline, although sources have claimed that they had broken up with their former partners when they started dating. Ariana officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez in September of the same year, while Ethan's ex-wife Lilly Jay penned a heartfelt open letter last year discussing the impact of their split on her and their young son.
In recent months, Ariana and Ethan have been spotted together more frequently as Wicked and its cast members have been nominated for several awards, already picking up a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and NAACP Image Award. Both Cynthia and Ariana have also been nominated for Academy Awards, with the Oscars set to air on Sunday 2nd March 2025.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
'It Ends With Us' actress Jenny Slate is now involved in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The heartbreaking reason why Kylie Jenner didn't join Timothée Chalamet at the SAG awards
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
As the US bans controversial additive Red Dye 3 - a dietician explains what it is and why it's so harmful
Cherry red food colouring is on the out.
By Anna Bartter
-
Ariana Grande fans were not happy with one Golden Globes reporter's question
Don't mess with Arianators
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater weren't together at the Golden Globes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There was an important reason why Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went through their Wicked contracts together
Awww
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande's mum had the funniest reaction during a 'Wicked' screening
Celebrity mums, they're just like regular mums
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater is still in the process of divorcing Lilly Jay
"He's eager to get things finalised."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez
The former couple split earlier this year after almost two years of marriage
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ariana Grande stars in Wicked reboot - and here's your first glimpse into the musical remake
Ariana Grande to star in Wicked reboot - here's all the details on the upcoming movie
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Ariana Grande debuts blonde hair for role in Wicked
One word: amazing.
By Megan C. Hills