Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

In July it became public knowledge that the former couple had called time on their relationship. Sources claimed that the pair was 'taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately' but reports suggest that they had actually separated months before - on 20th February 2023 - despite the fact that Ariana posted on Instagram to celebrate their two year anniversary in May.

Ariana, who has spent much of 2023 in the UK filming Wicked, was spotted without her wedding ring when she attended Wimbledon this summer and news of an impending divorce appeared online shortly afterwards.

While neither Ariana nor Dalton have publicly commented, the 7 Rings singer officially filed for divorce this week, with Dalton filing his own papers immediately afterwards.

According to TMZ, Ariana's lawyer was first to file stating 'irreconcilable differences'.

The former couple met in January 2020 and announced their engagement in December of the same year. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2021, with less than 20 people present according to People.

However, when speculation over their separation started swirling an insider claimed that their marriage 'didn't work' when their relationship became long distance due to Ariana's work commitments.

Around the same time, rumours that Ariana has since been dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater began to surface. Ethan - who was married to his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one year old son - filed for divorce in July.

While Lilly told Page Six that her 'family is just collateral damage', a source claimed that both Ariana and Ethan's former relationships were over before they got together.

They told People: "Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.

"They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved. They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."