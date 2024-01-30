Victoria and David Beckham hilariously made fun of their viral 'be honest' moment

David and Victoria Beckham aren't ones to shy away from poking fun at themselves, and that's one of the things we love about them.

The former footballer and fashion designer are currently promoting an ad they filmed for Uber Eats, which will air during the Super Bowl, i.e. one of the most prestigious (and expensive) ad breaks in the U.S.

As it happens, this ad hilariously pokes fun at the Beckhams' viral moment from their Netflix documentary, during which Victoria claimed she grew up "working class" and David told her to "be honest" until she finally admitted that her dad had a Rolls-Royce when she was young.

In a teaser for the full-length ad, Victoria is sitting on a swishy white sofa, looking as sophisticated as ever in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt from her clothing label which reads, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce." This is the first clue of what's to come.

The former Spice Girl says: "So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial." Then David's voice pipes up in the background: "Be. Honest."

Victoria says: "OK. It's a big commercial," before her husband tells her to say "what it's during."

She ends up saying that the ad will air "during the big baseball game."

David corrects: "Super big baseball game."

This is a joke about the two of them being British and therefore not knowing that the Super Bowl is an American football game, as well as the fact that "football" obviously means something very different to Brits — and to David.

If these two keep bringing the jokes like this, we definitely can't wait to see the finished product.

As well as the fun and silly ads, the Super Bowl promises to be an extra exciting event this year as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has secured a place in the showdown with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, expect the Swifties to turn out en masse.