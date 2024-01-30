Victoria and David Beckham hilariously made fun of their viral 'be honest' moment

Can't fault their sense of humour

Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham react prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

David and Victoria Beckham aren't ones to shy away from poking fun at themselves, and that's one of the things we love about them.

The former footballer and fashion designer are currently promoting an ad they filmed for Uber Eats, which will air during the Super Bowl, i.e. one of the most prestigious (and expensive) ad breaks in the U.S.

As it happens, this ad hilariously pokes fun at the Beckhams' viral moment from their Netflix documentary, during which Victoria claimed she grew up "working class" and David told her to "be honest" until she finally admitted that her dad had a Rolls-Royce when she was young.

In a teaser for the full-length ad, Victoria is sitting on a swishy white sofa, looking as sophisticated as ever in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt from her clothing label which reads, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce." This is the first clue of what's to come.

The former Spice Girl says: "So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial." Then David's voice pipes up in the background: "Be. Honest."

Victoria says: "OK. It's a big commercial," before her husband tells her to say "what it's during."

She ends up saying that the ad will air "during the big baseball game."

David corrects: "Super big baseball game."

This is a joke about the two of them being British and therefore not knowing that the Super Bowl is an American football game, as well as the fact that "football" obviously means something very different to Brits — and to David.

If these two keep bringing the jokes like this, we definitely can't wait to see the finished product.

As well as the fun and silly ads, the Super Bowl promises to be an extra exciting event this year as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has secured a place in the showdown with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Therefore, expect the Swifties to turn out en masse.

Topics
Victoria Beckham David Beckham
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸