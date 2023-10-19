So, Harper Beckham, 12, reportedly has a £100,000 treehouse

Harper Beckham, 12, obviously lives a bit of a charmed life considering she's the child of ex-footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria — both of whom seem to absolutely adore their youngest.

Still, we weren't prepared to hear about Harper's treehouse, which is one hundred percent more luxurious than your entire home. Sorry.

The treehouse, which is really just its own independent apartment that happens to be built on stilts around an oak tree, reportedly cost the Beckhams some £100,000, and based on glimpses we've had, it looks absolutely stunning — complete with balcony for admiring the countryside view (via the Mirror).

The treehouse is in the garden of the famous family's Cotswolds home in Chipping Norton, and is itself worth a whopping £12 million.

Metro reports that the estate comes with a sauna, plunge pool, swimming pool, gym and football pitch (of course), so the treehouse is barely even the most impressive thing there, which should tell you quite a bit.

The treehouse isn't technically Harper's alone, as she's meant to share it with her brothers. However, as she is the youngest of the Beckhams by far, it's likely that she's getting the most use out of it.

David and Victoria's brood also includes photographer Brooklyn, 24, footballer Romeo, 21, and musician Cruz, 18.

It's clear that the parents of four absolutely dote on young Harper, with both of them regularly posting adorable tributes to the pre-teen on Instagram.

On her birthday recently, David posted a lovely slideshow of photos of Harper, writing: "Happy Birthday my pretty lady ... keep being beautiful inside and out ... you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for ... Daddy loves you"

He also once posted a photo of Harper doing his makeup, with him dutifully letting her. He wrote: "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) ... my little makeup artist"

How sweet!