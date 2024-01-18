Taylor Swift's cousin actually set her up with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have enjoyed quite the whirlwind romance, with the new couple going from strength to strength with each new sighting. And while Travis couldn't join Taylor at the recent Golden Globes ceremony, the couple is expected to soon make their red-carpet debut at the People's Choice Awards on 18th February.

The couple met in the summer of 2023, after he made his feelings for her known in his podcast New Heights - a move which Taylor described as "mental as hell". But now another person is claiming they played the role of matchmaker in the early stages of the couple's relationship.

Taylor's second cousin Danny Frye III, a dirt track racer, has revealed he's the one that set her up with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the first place. "It's been an interesting month or so," he told FloRacing. "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce." As you do.

Danny also went on to say that since Taylor and Travis went public last year he's been thrust into the public eye, with Swifties "trying to figure out" who he is.

Danny went on to say that he and Taylor were "pretty close" as kids. "We grew up together," he explained. "She grew up right outside of Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville. Obviously, [she] has been doing alright since moving there."

Travis has previously spoken about how the couple got a helping hand with their connection, specifically saying that there was someone "in her corner" who knew who he was (and presumably that he was interested).

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," the NFL star told WSJ. Magazine in November. He then went on to sing Taylor's praises, saying he'd "never dated" anyone like Taylor before. He continued: "I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them.

"I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

These two!