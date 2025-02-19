Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's recent appearances spark engagement rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are definitely playing with fans' hearts right now. First, they ignited engagement rumours when the Kylie Cosmetics founder came out to support her boyfriend at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last week, and Timothée took home the Arlington Artist of the Year Award. Looking on lovingly from the audience, the reality TV star clapped — and in the process gave onlookers a really good look at the positively gigantic diamond ring she was wearing.

The newest piece of jewellery in Kylie's collection has left fans wondering if the jewel could be a gift from her Hollywood star partner. More recently, celebrities have opted to share their engagement news in more subtle and low-key ways - think Zendaya nonchalantly sporting her beautiful diamond from Tom Holland on the Golden Globes red carpet back in January. This led to speculation that Kylie and Timothée, who have been dating since 2023, could also be taking their relationship to the next level with the subtle addition of this sparkly ring. However, many have slammed the rumours given that Kylie was wearing the diamond on her right hand.

The couple was also seen looking very cosy at the BAFTAs last weekend. This time, they arrived with 'his and hers' Cartier rings. Although they weren't wearing them on their ring fingers, the matching pieces definitely say something about their commitment to each other.

"At this year's BAFTAs, the actor dazzled in a $205,000 Panthère de Cartier necklace — but it was his ring that truly stole the spotlight," comments diamond expert Maxwell Stone at jewellery retailer Steven Stone. "Not only did it perfectly compliment his statement necklace, but it also held a deeper significance — his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was spotted wearing the exact same piece."

Maxwell continues: "Crafted from 18K white gold, these exquisite rings take the form of a panther with its paws elegantly stretched out. Adorned with 264 round brilliant-cut diamonds — boasting VS1 clarity, G colour, and a total weight of 1.66 carats — they sparkle with unmatched brilliance. The panther's piercing eyes are set with two emeralds, while black onyx stones add a striking contrast, enhancing the intricate design."

As you may expect from a multi-millionaire entrepreneur and an Oscar contender, these rings are expensive-expensive.

"While this exact Panthère de Cartier ring is not currently listed on the luxury brand’s website, similar pieces retail for approximately $40,000, making it likely to hold a comparable value," says Maxwell.

Whew!