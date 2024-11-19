Theo James opens up about filming this 'tricky' sex scene in The White Lotus
The White Lotus season three is just around the corner, and fans of the show are eager to see what drama will unfold in the next instalment. Over the last twelve months, there have been a number of The White Lotus rumours - from claims that Harry Styles would star as a yoga teacher to speculation that Jennifer Coolidge might make a miraculous return. Sadly, both have been denied.
However, as we eagerly wait for season three, some of The White Lotus season two stars have seen their quotes about the show resurfacing online - and that includes Theo James. The actor - who was spotted filming an ad campaign for Dolce and Gabbana this summer - shared the one scene he found particularly 'tricky' to film during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Theo explained that one sex scene felt a little surreal. During an episode in season two, his character Cameron and friend Ethan (played by Will Sharpe) invite two women to their hotel room while their wives are away. Things take a turn when the party gets pretty steamy - and according to Theo, this was an interesting moment on set.
He said: "Simulating a sex scene with one actor and then staring into Will’s eyes was tricky. I remember thinking, 'This is a pretty random thing we do as actors!' But no, I enjoyed the foursome scenes because they had so many peaks and troughs to them."
Adding that he rehearsed different variations of the scene with Will, he said: "It was a bit like doing theatre. I found Will and I pitching where we end up - the fight scene was fine in itself, but there was a bit of a [deviation from] where it started, because it was originally written a little more comedic, in a heightened way.
"It didn’t quite work because you needed to drive home the reality of the situation. We were trying to figure out what was enough from Cameron to spur Ethan on, to tip him over the edge. We tried a few things. Some were too much, too on-the-nose, some weren’t enough."
The White Lotus has enjoyed huge success since the first season was released in 2021, and the season three teasers have been going viral. Although an exact date is yet to be confirmed, HBO announced that The White Lotus season 3 will be hitting screens in 2025, and this time around we'll see the likes of Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs joining the cast - plus a return from Natasha Rothwell.
Excited? Same.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
