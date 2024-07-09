Theo James' NSFW photo shoot is going viral - and the internet cannot cope

Theo James has just sent the internet into a frenzy. The actor was recently spotted shooting an ad campaign for a Dolce & Gabbana perfume in Italy, and when paparazzi photos began to circulate online the internet totally lost its collective mind.

The White Lotus star was in Capri for the shoot, which he stars in alongside model Vittoria Ceretti (who just so happens to be Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend). The leaked footage shows the pair passionately making out as he lies on top of her on an inflatable boat — and their tiny white swimwear has not gone unnoticed. After catching a glimpse of the NSFW scenes around the internet, including on the gossip account @deuxmoi, people expressed a wide range of emotions. Some were downright thirsty, with one person writing: "I am also available to film a Dolce and Gabbana commercial with Theo."

Another said simply: "WELL DAMN."

Others pointed out that it would be a bit strange to be Theo's wife after seeing this (he has been married to Ruth Kearney since 2018). "His wife is sooo strong," wrote one person, with another adding: "His wife is so brave."

Theo James and Vittoria Ceretti shooting an ad in Italy. https://t.co/ivaRDVW6PaJuly 8, 2024

These snippets are reminiscent of the infamous Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue advert which first aired in 2007. The iconic clip sees David Gandy seducing a woman on - you guessed it - a white inflatable boat in - yes, you guessed it again - tiny whites. Oh, and the original was also filmed in Capri, FYI.

Some people pointed out that perfume ads are a trip, with one person observing: "Fragrance ads are so wild like oh you can't smell this commercial so here the most out of pocket visual replacement."

The chaos these images have caused is similar to the uproar that followed the Calvin Klein campaign featuring Jeremy Allen White. After the brand shared a video of The Bear star stripping down in January, people went similarly wild.

"What a fantastic day to have eyeballs," said one person at the time.

"How many times is too many times," asked someone else.

We'll leave that up to you to decide.