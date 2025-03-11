Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s surprising first outing since the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Taylor Swift walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs&#039; 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce alert!

The couple have been laying decidedly low since Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, sadly lost the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on 9 February.

But at last, Taylor and Travis have been spotted: the gossip account @deuxmoi has just shared a video of the two of them leaving a restaurant in Park City, Utah, last week.

In the short clip, Travis can be seen helping Taylor (who's wearing a grey coat) into the car, before climbing in after her.

Park City is an upscale mountain destination, and it's likely that the lovebirds were on a skiing holiday there.

It's well known that Travis and his older brother Jason love to ski, as the two have previously spoken about one particularly unfortunate incident on their podcast, New Heights.

A while back, they told the story of poor Kylie Kelce (Jason's wife) and her first time skiing, when she was forced to go down a really steep slope and it took her 45 minutes to do so — during which time Travis and the others had had time to drink two beers at a mountain bar.

For context, Jason explained: "We had been skiing growing up. Not a lot, but because we ice skated, we kind of knew how to navigate."

We don't know for sure whether Travis — or Taylor — were skiing on this latest trip, but it's definitely not a stretch to assume they were.

The Super Bowl was a downbeat day for the couple, given Travis' defeat. In contrast, we all remember last year's big game, when the Chiefs triumphed over the 49ers and Taylor ran to congratulate her boyfriend with an abundance of PDA.

Still, we're sure they're not letting one big loss bring them down — there's always next year, since Travis, 35, has confirmed he's not retiring yet. Woop!

