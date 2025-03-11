Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s surprising first outing since the Super Bowl
They're back, baby
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce alert!
The couple have been laying decidedly low since Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, sadly lost the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on 9 February.
But at last, Taylor and Travis have been spotted: the gossip account @deuxmoi has just shared a video of the two of them leaving a restaurant in Park City, Utah, last week.
In the short clip, Travis can be seen helping Taylor (who's wearing a grey coat) into the car, before climbing in after her.
Park City is an upscale mountain destination, and it's likely that the lovebirds were on a skiing holiday there.
It's well known that Travis and his older brother Jason love to ski, as the two have previously spoken about one particularly unfortunate incident on their podcast, New Heights.
A while back, they told the story of poor Kylie Kelce (Jason's wife) and her first time skiing, when she was forced to go down a really steep slope and it took her 45 minutes to do so — during which time Travis and the others had had time to drink two beers at a mountain bar.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
For context, Jason explained: "We had been skiing growing up. Not a lot, but because we ice skated, we kind of knew how to navigate."
We don't know for sure whether Travis — or Taylor — were skiing on this latest trip, but it's definitely not a stretch to assume they were.
The Super Bowl was a downbeat day for the couple, given Travis' defeat. In contrast, we all remember last year's big game, when the Chiefs triumphed over the 49ers and Taylor ran to congratulate her boyfriend with an abundance of PDA.
Still, we're sure they're not letting one big loss bring them down — there's always next year, since Travis, 35, has confirmed he's not retiring yet. Woop!
-
Lip reader reveals what Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were actually saying at the tennis
Spicy!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Louis Vuitton's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection was a journey through its Trans-Europe Express
Celebrating its iconic luggage
By Sofia Piza
-
The Lagree Method is being hailed as the new Reformer Pilates - so do experts reckon it's actually more effective at boosting fitness?
It's a firm A-list favourite.
By Anna Bartter
-
Travis Kelce had a heartbreaking response to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl
This is so sad
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Blake Lively didn't join Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl this year
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift may be adding a surprise extra date to The Eras Tour
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why fans are convinced a Taylor and Travis engagement is coming
Please let it be true
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Alwyn had a blunt response when asked about the Taylor Swift breakup
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor and Travis' sweet Christmas plans are going viral
Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift fans are convinced Matty Healy just confirmed this song is about him
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's an interesting reason behind Taylor Swift's final stops on the Eras Tour
By Jadie Troy-Pryde