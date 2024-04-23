Taylor Swift’s reference to this London pub has caused huge demand for merch
Surprise, surprise
Taylor Swift fans didn't take long to descend in droves on London pub The Black Dog after their fave referenced the venue on her new album.
In the song named after the pub, Taylor sings: "And your location, you forgot to turn it off / And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart."
The song is likely to reference either her long-term ex Joe Alwyn, or her former flame Matty Healy, both of whom are English.
Staff at the pub, which is located in Vauxhall, have been having a blast following the song's release, even sharing a hilarious TikTok speculating whether Taylor meant Joe or Matty.
A post shared by The Black Dog Vauxhall
A photo posted by theblackdogvauxhall on
However, as you might imagine, it's all been a bit messy since the album, The Tortured Poets Department, came out. Not only are fans heading to The Black Dog by the dozen for a pint or two, but they also really want merch.
Marketing consultant Amy Cowley, who works with the pub, spoke to Sky News about this development.
"We're really happy to ride this wave. It has been surreal," she said.
"We have received thousands of requests from Taylor Swift's fans regarding merchandise, so we are setting up a dedicated email address for people to contact us on. People just want things to show they have been to the pub, or to have something associated with The Black Dog."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
At time of writing, the email address has been set up, and you can contact merch@theblackdogvauxhall.co.uk if you so wish.
"But the weekend was very busy," Amy continued. "We had to turn people away because so many wanted to come in. We needed extra security to deal with it all."
But while the onslaught of Swifties was a lot, The Black Dog remains undeterred and ready to welcome the fans with open arms.
"Taylor Swift has nine nights at Wembley in the summer, so we're preparing for that already," Amy added.
"It would be something if she would come down to the pub and have a drink with us. We would love to do something fun with her."
-
Matty Healy's family had a sharp response to Taylor Swift's new album
"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she?"
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift just teased a 'timetable' for her new album release
The wait is torture
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift is creating a 'library installation' in LA for her album release
We're so intrigued
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Vick Hope says she secretly listens to Taylor Swift when husband Calvin Harris goes out
Well it's one way to make things less awkward.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ticketmaster announces huge rule change for Taylor Swift ticket holders
If you have UK Eras Tour tickets, this one's for you
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status according to Forbes
Erm, wow.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Billie Eilish has now addressed the Taylor Swift 'wasteful' criticism
"It would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter just shared a previously unseen Taylor Swift photo
The sweetest.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde