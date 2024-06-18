Taylor Swift's favourite '£450 takeaway order' is going viral

Taylor Swift has just spent £450 on takeaway.

As you might expect, this isn't all for her. Taylor has reportedly placed this large order with her favourite takeaway spot in London, Kentish Town's Kentish Delight, ahead of her first Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The order consists of 45 (!!!) large chicken doner kebabs, which will presumably be shared out with Taylor's concert crew and other members of her entourage.

"They’ll be collected by someone from her team on the night," a source told The Sun.

"It’s a big order but the kebab house can handle it. Taylor adds garlic sauce to hers, as well as heaps of salad."

If you're thinking Kentish Delight is an unlikely go-to restaurant for an international superstar, well, you have a point — but Taylor also has a history with the establishment.

She used to go there with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and the shop even featured in her 2017 music video for "End Game."

"The video shows Taylor on a night out. All of the locations are places she has been to with Joe," a source told The Sun at the time.

"She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises. It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places. She wants to show people she is just a normal girl."

Taylor was in a relationship with "London Boy" Joe for six years, until they broke up in the spring of 2023.

Since then, Taylor has moved on with American football pro Travis Kelce, and the two have shared a sweet and very public romance since last summer.

Taylor has rented a very expensive house for the duration of her European tour this summer, and Travis is expected to stay with her there at some stage.

