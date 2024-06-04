Taylor Swift was just spotted in London for the first time since Joe Alwyn break-up

It's not quite "so long, London" for Taylor Swift just yet.

Over a year on from her break-up with "London boy" Joe Alwyn, the singer was spotted out and about in the British capital for the first time since she and Joe ended things, on Friday.

Taylor was in London to support her longtime friend Cara Delevingne, as she portrayed club performer Sally Bowles in Cabaret at KitKatClub in the West End.

The rumour was confirmed by KitKatClub head of marketing Arthur Jones on X, who called the performance Taylor attended "a special night."

can confirm. a special night @kitkatclubldn https://t.co/R7E2LRoVHFMay 31, 2024

Taylor headed to London soon after her Thursday Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain. (At time of writing, she's completed her two dates in Lyon, France, and is preparing to finally arrive in the UK to perform for British Swifties, starting in Edinburgh on 7 June.)

She and Cara have been besties for ages. They first appeared in public together at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, when the supermodel was walking the runway, and the singer was performing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They then began hanging out often, around New York City or at industry events.

Cara was part of Taylor's original "girl squad" circa 2015, when she was constantly spotted with a string of glamorous, famous women, including Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Selena Gomez, Lorde, Ellie Goulding, etc., etc.

These days, Taylor's friend group may look a little different, but Cara is still one of her closest pals, hence why she made the trip to see her perform.

Cara spoke to Harper's Bazaar in April about her role in Cabaret, and how she's portraying Sally. "I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance," she explained. "There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable. She’s a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognise myself in that."

As for Taylor, she is believed to have spent loads of time in London during her six-year relationship with Joe, which ended in April 2023. Now, the superstar has moved on with American football pro Travis Kelce, a relationship that Cara apparently very much approves of.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel told E! News about Swelce in November. "There's definitely something very different about them."

Women supporting women? We love to see it.