Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't be attending the Met Gala, apparently

If there's one place where power couples assert said power, it's the Met Gala red carpet.

Sadly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — power couple of power couples — will reportedly not be sighted at the prestigious annual event this May, but don't worry, they have a good excuse.

TMZ reported earlier this month that the American football player and superstar singer were of course invited to the fashion-centred event, but had RSVP'd "no."

Now, the Daily Mail has explained the reason for Taylor and Travis' no-show, and it's very simply that it falls right in the middle of the popstar's Eras Tour schedule.

The Met Gala takes place in New York City on 6 May, with Taylor's first show post-break scheduled for 9 May in Paris, France. While it would be technically possible for her to attend the former event and still perform the latter, it's understandable that she wouldn't want to lose her concert prep time (and rest) to travelling and getting glammed up in a really involved way for the red-carpet event.

Taylor has attended a bunch of Met Galas in the past, in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2016, while Travis has yet to walk the famous steps.

The lovebirds began dating sometime last summer, and while they've been spotted together a bunch of times in public — on date nights and at Travis' football games, e.g. — they have yet to walk a red carpet together.

One thing's for sure: when they do, it will be epic.

On another note, Taylor's career is at an all-time high right now, with her new album The Tortured Poets Department breaking streaming records left and right.

Over on Instagram, the popstar thanked fans for making all this happen.

"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album," Taylor wrote. "2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough"

We can't help but agree.

