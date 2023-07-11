Taylor Swift fans gave Jennifer Garner SO many friendship bracelets at Eras Tour date

What's better than Jennifer Garner? That's right: Jennifer Garner attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The 13 Going on 30 star recently made an appearance at the blockbusting concert in Kansas City with her lookalike daughter Violet, and it looks like she had the absolute time of her life.

But when Jennifer shared a glimpse into the day's events on her Instagram, one element particularly stuck out: the sheer number of beaded friendship bracelets fans gave her.

The star got so many beaded, lettered bracelets that they covered most of both her forearms — see below:

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Garner / Instagram)

If you're thinking it's kind of random that so many fans had the idea to bring DIY friendship bracelets to the Eras Tour, we promise it's not. In fact, Swifties have made this a trend since the tour started in the U.S., based on a line from "You're on Your Own, Kid" which goes "So make the friendship bracelets // Take the moment and taste it // You’ve got no reason to be afraid" (according to Cosmopolitan).

Fans are making the bracelets, wearing them to the concerts, and either swapping them with fellow fans, giving them away, or trying to get celebs to accept them as a humble offering — as was the case here with Jennifer.

Posting about it all on Instagram, the star said: "@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. We swooned for you, Gracie!

"And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift.

"Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm and—to us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for 'I Can See You', directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash. Epic night."

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

Fans on TikTok also immortalized the moment Jennifer accepted a bracelet from them, as below.

So wholesome!