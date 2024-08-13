Taylor Swift fans issued stark warning from Wembley ahead of her London shows

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been in full swing since March 2023, and by the time she wraps up the shows in December she will have performed a staggering 149 gigs across five continents. To say that Taylor fever has well and truly gripped the world is something of an understatement: cities like Liverpool in the UK and Gelsenkirchen in Germany temporarily changed their names when she was performing there, her shows have had a substantial fiscal impact on the local economies, and she has been breaking chart records regularly.

This week, Taylor is returning to London for five more gigs at Wembley Stadium. The singer will be performing sell-out shows on 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th and 20th August with the likes of Raye, Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone and Suki Waterhouse supporting. However, the venue has issued a warning to fans who are planning to arrive at Wembley Stadium without a ticket. In recent weeks, fans have gathered outside of concert venues in the hopes of hearing or seeing Taylor perform without ticketed entry - also known as 'Tay-gating'. In July, almost 40,000 fans gathered on a hill by the Olympia Stadion in Munich to get a sneaky glimpse of the show, and now Wembley has issued a statement for any Swifties planning to show up in London this week.

In an update on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour page on the Wembley Stadium website, the venue has written: "Overnight camping is not allowed. Wembley Stadium is situated in a residential area. We kindly ask that only those with tickets or those visiting our merchandise megastore turn up to the stadium to avoid disruption to the local residents and businesses.

It continues: "To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on."

The page also lists prohibited items, which includes a strict restricted bag policy banning bags bigger than A4 size, as well as umbrellas, strollers, air horns and whistles.