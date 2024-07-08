Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's latest photos have caused a stir online

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has gone from strength to strength, and they regularly share sweet photos of one another on social media. After months of dating speculation, the couple confirmed that they're an item in December last year when Selena commented on a celebrity news page that linked the pair, and she also went on to tell fans on Instagram: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Since then, Selena and Benny have been spotted together snuggling up at basketball games, walking the red carpet and sharing sweet insights into their life together. In an interview with Time earlier this year, Selena said that love 'just happens when you least expect it'. Adorable.

While her fans have been hugely supportive of her relationship, Selena and Benny's latest photos have faced harsh criticism online. Selena recently shared cute snaps of the pair cuddling in the sunshine, but some users have claimed the images are 'disrespectful' due to how Benny is hugging her.

In an Instagram re-post from Entertainment Tonight, one person wrote: "What’s with the incessant groping?"

Another added, "This picture is disrespectful to Selena," while a third wrote: "Why does he always touch Selena's chest in the picture?"

A fourth commented: "I do not know why this boy thinks it is ok to have his hands there all the time it is so annoying and distasteful."

(Image credit: Selena Gomez / Instagram)

However, others were quick to defend Selena and noted how happy she looks. One person wrote: "She looks so peaceful and happy. So happy for her."

More of her fans echoed the sentiment, with someone else writing: "She is glowing… they are in love and it shows. I wish them the best. I really hope he is her happily ever after!"

In the interview with Time, Selena also discussed how challenging it can be when your relationship plays out in public, explaining: "I know what people can do to people I love.... But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him... I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."