Ryan Reynolds brought his daughter James to watch his football team play

ICYMI, Ryan Reynolds — the Canadian actor from Deadpool and Blake Lively's husband — bought a Welsh football team back in 2021. We know, we were surprised by this turn of events too.

He and fellow actor Rob McElhenney ~teamed~ up to invest in Wrexham Association Football Club, with the hopes of elevating the team to more prestigious leagues, according to CNN.

On Sunday, Ryan made the trip over to the UK to watch his team play in the FA Cup against Sheffield United, and he brought along the perfect guest: his and Blake's daughter James, 8. He also brought Shawn Levy, who directed The Adam Project, according to Us Weekly.

Whilst the match was off to a bad start for Wrexham, the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Afterwards, Ryan tweeted: "When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight"

Meanwhile, Blake trolled her husband by posting an Instagram Story photo of him with the caption: "I bought ESPN+ today just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it."

It was a big deal for James to come along to such a public event, because Ryan and Blake rarely step out with their kids in public settings. They have spoken out at length in the past about their choice to protect the children's privacy, which sadly isn't always respected.

The couple, who got married in 2012, share daughters James, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Taylor Swift famously revealing the youngest's name in her song "Betty." The famous couple are also currently expecting their fourth child together.

