There’s one quote from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial that has gone viral
Oh dear.
The social media content about Gwyneth Paltrow (opens in new tab)'s ski crash trial has positively snowballed since the case started last week.
The actor and wellness guru is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for $300,000 over a collision at a popular Utah ski resort in 2016. He claims that she skied recklessly into him and left him injured, alleging the incident caused him 'a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries'.
The Goop (opens in new tab) founder is countersuing for $1 in damages.
Clips of the trial have been circulating online, from Gwyneth's unexpected reference to Taylor Swift (opens in new tab) to Sanderson's lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, admitting she was 'jealous' of the star's 5 foot 10 height.
But there is one quote from the Iron Man actor's time on the stand that has quickly gone viral.
When asked about the 'losses' she herself suffered as a result of the collision, Gwyneth replied: "Well, we lost half a day of skiing."
The moment instantly went viral on social media, with Busy Philipps also joining the ranks of online users poking fun at her response.
Posting a photograph of herself and Jen Tullocon drinking cocktails, she captioned the post: "Well, we lost a half day of skiing."
Twitter was also awash with memes and one liners, with one user writing: "Thoughts and prayers to Gwyneth Paltrow, who suffered the loss of half a day of skiing."
Another added: "He can earn more money—but Gwyneth will NEVER get back the half day of skiing she lost. So who's really the bad person here?"
Others have mocked the entire case, with one person tweeting: "Catching up on Gwyneth Paltrow case and spoiled for choice who to empathise with. Gwyneth lost half a day’s skiing, the plaintiff can no longer enjoy wine tastings. Has the universe experienced such suffering before?!"
The trial, which was scheduled for an eight day period, is due to continue until Thursday.
