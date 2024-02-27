Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and from their red carpet appearances to their sweet words about each other, they never fail to make headlines.

The couple, who share four children, have been married since 2012, after first getting together in 2011. And despite their action packed schedules - being two of the biggest names in Hollywood, they manage to make it work.

This, according to Blake Lively, is all down to one golden relationship rule that the couple made early on.

During a recent appearance on the Further Ado Substack show, Lively opened up about the rule and its benefits to her friend and host Amber Tamblyn.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritise our personal life," she recalled.

This isn't simple however, with the couple both balancing hectic schedules, particularly when they first started dating.

“I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping,” Lively recalled. “Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once.”

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she continued. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that, it takes balance."

Ryan Reynolds has also opened up about their relationship rule in the past, explaining to Access Hollywood back in 2020 the secret to their happy twelve year marriage.

“We don’t split up," he explained to the publication. "Like, I shoot movies, and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place, and we just all go together."

He continued: "I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

We will continue to update this story.