Ryan Gosling opens up about performing I'm Just Ken at the Oscars
"I'm open to it."
Awards season is well underway, and just a few weeks ago the Oscars nominations were finally announced. While the dominating films were largely expected - Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon - the Barbie nominations caused quite a stir.
The film has been nominated for 8 awards in total, but Margot Robbie missed out on a Best Actress nod and director Greta Gerwig didn't make the shortlist for Best Director. However, Ryan Gosling - whose sublime performance as Ken did not go unnoticed - has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, as well as Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken.
The nominees in this musical category usually perform on the night, meaning that Barbie fans have been waiting for confirmation that Ryan will be donning his white fur coat, headband and pointed sunnies for a live rendition of the song. But you might not want to get your hopes up just yet.
In an interview with Variety, Ryan explained that he wouldn't say no to a Ken spectacular at the Academy Awards next month, stating: "I still have not been asked. It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it."
When asked what it would take for him to release his Kenergy on the biggest night in Hollywood, he said that they would 'need a budget' to make the magic happen. He also went on to reveal just how demanding the role actually was.
He continued: "In some way, everything I've done led to it. And I can't believe I'm saying that. There were moments when I would do it where I'd think, 'I haven’t felt like I've worked this hard since Blue Valentine.'
"There were moments when I left Blue Valentine just completely emotionally spent, laying on the floor of the car on the ride home just done – empty. And it was even harder to play Ken. And I thought, 'How am I feeling that on this film?'"
The 96th Academy Awards takes place on 10th March 2024 at 11pm GMT.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
