Russell Brand boasted about kissing Meghan Markle while he was 'out of it'

A clip of Russell Brand bragging that he ‘put one on’ Meghan Markle while they were both acting in the 2010 film Get Him To The Greek has resurfaced this week as the comedian faces allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Brand hit headlines at the weekend following a series of serious allegations in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

While he firmly denied all allegations against him in a YouTube video released hours before the Dispatches documentary aired, women interviewed by the media outlets have claimed that Brand raped, sexually assaulted and emotionally abused them during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

Since the news broke, multiple clips, comments, videos and sound bites have emerged surrounding the actor’s controversial moments in light of these new claims.

In one such clip, we see Brand talking about how he kissed Meghan Markle in a film.

During a 2018 episode of Loose Women, after Meghan had become world-famous due to her relationship with Prince Harry, Brand was questioned about whether he had 'snogged' the actor when their paths crossed professionally.

"Is it true that you’ve snogged Meghan Markle?" Andrea McLean asked on the show.

To which Brand responded that he thinks he 'planted one on her' while filming Get Him To The Greek, during which time he was 'still out of it'.

He goes on to say: "I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere," and added he 'doesn’t remember the film that much'.

Brand played the role of Aldous Snow, the no-longer-sober rock star from Forgetting Sarah Marshall. His assistant, played by Jonah Hill, is tasked with getting him over to LA to the Greek Theatre for the first stop on his comeback tour.

Meghan Markle played the minor role of party-goer Tatiana in the Hollywood film and was only on screen for a fleeting scene, in which she can be seen kissing Brand at a party.

