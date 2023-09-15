Is Meghan Markle writing her own memoir?
It's not out of the question, according to one commentator
Earlier this year, Prince Harry's memoir Spare broke records to become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.
In the tell-all book, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his childhood, his relationships with other members of the family and the decisions that led to him leaving the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle.
The fall-out between the Sussexes and the royal family as a result of the bombshell revelations has been widely reported, with King Charles said to be 'frustrated' with his youngest son, while Kate Middleton is changing how she raises her three children in the wake of William and Harry's rift.
However, Harry explained why he decided to write the book in an interview with Tom Bradby, stating: "38 years. 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself."
According to one royal expert, Meghan may also be considering moving in a similar direction with a memoir of her own.
Royal author Tom Bower - who has written biographies including Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the war between the Windsors and Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles - has claimed that Meghan may follow in her husband's footsteps to pen her own memoir.
He said: "My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner." (Via Express).
In recent months, it has been reported that Meghan is hoping to return to acting as she was tipped to play the lead in a remake of a classic movie that was once offered to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
She may also be relaunching her personal brand on social media, with fans hoping for a revival of her former lifestyle blog The Tig which she stepped away from after her engagement to Prince Harry.
Royal expert Bronte Coy previously spoke about the likelihood that Meghan would share her own experiences in a similar way, telling Sky News Australia: "I do believe the memoir was Harry's final shot, it seems. But then, of course, will Meghan be left with the only option to release a memoir of their own?
"I don't really know what comes next for them and it does seem like there's not really a clear strategy in place. Nor has there been for some time."
