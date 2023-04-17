Wait - did Rihanna just hint at the gender of her second child?

When Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her second child (opens in new tab), it was nothing short of iconic.

During her long-awaited performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year, she wore a custom red Loewe jumpsuit which was unzipped to the waist and showed off her growing bump. She later confirmed that her and her partner, A$AP Rocky, will be welcoming the patter of tiny feet this summer.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child last year, with her son turning one next month. Throughout her pregnancy, her maternity looks were praised (opens in new tab) for accentuating and not hiding her bump, and she commented on the fact that she refused to wear anything that didn't make her feel 'sexy' (opens in new tab), telling Refinery29: "Right now, I'm really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you're not sexy right now [but] you'll get back there and I don't believe that shit."

She has continued to follow that mindset this time around - whether that means wearing a sheer custom Alaia dress to the 2023 Oscars or a tucked in Loewe striped polo top while out and about in LA.

Although Rihanna and A$AP have revealed they knew they were expecting a baby boy during her first pregnancy, they have not commented on the gender of their second child publicly.

However, some think that they might have worked it out.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published photographs of the singer shopping for baby clothes and snapped her looking at a pastel pink romper. It has sent fans into overdrive, convinced that the couple are expecting a daughter this summer.

Talking to British Vogue, she said: "Rocky wanted to know. He wanted a boy. At first he was open, then he was like, 'Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.'

"I was just like, 'Lord, please let this man get what he wants...'"

While she didn't confirm if they were expecting a girl or boy, she added: "Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open... girl, boy. Whatever."

But it is worth noting that she was also photographed look at baby girls clothing during her first pregnancy - even though she knew that she was expecting a boy.

We'll just have to wait and see!