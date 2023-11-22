The Big Little Lies cast has just confirmed a third season and we’re very excited

Big Little Lies exploded onto our screens in 2017, becoming an immediate cult-classic and winning almost every award out there.

Not to mention, it created the ultimate Hollywood sisterhood, with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley at its helm as the "Monterey Five", joined in season two by Meryl Streep.

The 2019 finale left the door open for a third season, and following four years of speculation, Nicole Kidman has finally confirmed the news that we were all waiting for.

Big Little Lies is coming back for a third season, and we are very excited.

Kidman not only starred in but served as executive producer on the show, confirming the third season on stage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event.

"I loved Big Little Lies," she explained. "Because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

This is the first time a third season has been confirmed, with the cast previously explaining that they were in talks about it but were not sure if they could after the death of season one director Jean-Marc Vallée.

“We’re always talking and texting," Reese Witherspoon once told the Hollywood Reporter. "But Jean-Marc Vallée’s passing was really hard on us. He was our collaborator. He was our friend. He was our brother. So much of that series was born of his imagination and his creativity, so it is hard to imagine a future without him. But there is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again.”

Unsurprisingly the news of a third instalment has gone viral, and the internet has a lot of questions.

Will season three pick off from where the second left off? Will the Monterey Five face prosecution? Is Meryl Streep also returning as Marie Louise Wright? And when can we expect the new season to drop?

We will continue to update this story.