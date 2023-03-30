Priyanka Chopra opened up about her chaotic relationship before Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged just months after they went on their first date, but Priyanka wants to set the record straight: they didn't meet on the day of their first date, but two years prior.

Before the two started dating, they were texting a little bit, and they even attended the Met Gala together, but the Baywatch actress wasn't convinced that she and Nick wanted the same things out of a relationship — especially considering their 10-year age gap.

"When Nick texted me in '16 and slid into my DMs and we started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick, so I didn't want to engage as much at that time," Priyanka told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"I was also, like, 35. Nick was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I was like, I wanna settle down. I've been there, done the fun dating thing."

Sadly, Priyanka admitted that her relationships before her husband weren't the healthiest.

"I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time — this is '16 — and we had common friends who, like, didn't want me to be in my relationship, and were like: 'Oh, [Nick is] single too. He's really not with that girl but he is.' It was complicated on both our ends," she said.

Dax asked Priyanka what her dating life was like before she started going out with Nick and she told him: "I was in long, long relationships — six years, five years, average — but back to back to back to back."

Priyanka also said that she didn't pick the best people in the past. "I kept making the same mistakes," she said. "I was with similar guys ... a little bit narcissistic. I just needed to figure out what about me evoked that, like why did I attract this?"

All's well that ends well: Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018, and welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.