Priyanka Chopra opened up about daughter Malti's time in intensive care as a newborn

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have previously revealed that their daughter Malti Marie spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, but hadn't told the specifics of the situation.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Priyanka got incredibly candid about how difficult that time was for the new parents.

Malti had to be delivered three months early, which Vogue notes means she was "extremely" premature.

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out," Priyanka recalled. "She was so small, smaller than my hand."

She continued: "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

Nick and Priyanka went to the hospital every day while Malti was in intensive care. "We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest," the actress said. "I didn’t know if she would make it or not."

Explaining her choice to use a surrogate, Priyanka said: "I had medical complications," adding that "this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

On Mother's Day in 2022, Priyanka and Nick both posted a sweet Instagram dedicated to their daughter.

At the time, they wrote: "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."