Princess Eugenie has written an emotional tribute to “special friend” Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is confirmed to have died aged 39, with her representatives announcing the tragic news on Wednesday.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harriet the Spy, Ice Princess, and Gossip Girl, where she starred as beloved fan-favourite character Georgina Sparks.

And in the days since the news of her passing, friends and co-stars from Blake Lively and Sarah Michelle Gellar to Kim Cattrall and Ed Westwick have paid tribute to the star.

Among those to pay tribute to the beloved actress was Princess Eugenie, with the 34-year-old royal family member known to have had a close friendship with the late actress.

"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed," Princess Eugenie posted in a tribute to her Instagram Stories, alongside a black and white photograph of the pair. "Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and sooo funny. My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many."

Princess Eugenie and Michelle Trachtenberg have reportedly been close for some time, with the late Gossip Girl actress posting a sweet tribute to her friend back in 2020.

"This is a #throwback post and a dedication to an amazing person," read an Instagram tribute from Trachtenberg. "I met this wonderful human. Years ago in New York. Eugenie, has been one of the most dearest, kindest, most genuine friends I have ever had in my life."

"There are few people in life that you meet that you know are true and real," Trachtenberg previously wrote in another tribute to her friend. "This lady happens to be one of them. Friends really do mean a lot. May luck of love and friends be with you. 💚✨🍀"

Our thoughts are with Michelle Trachtenberg's loved ones.