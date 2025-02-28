The Gossip Girl cast has paid emotional tribute to star Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg is confirmed to have died aged 39, with her representatives announcing the tragic news on Wednesday.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Harriet the Spy, Ice Princess, and Gossip Girl, where she starred as beloved villain Georgina Sparks.

And in the days since the news of her passing, friends and co-stars from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Kim Cattrall have paid tribute to the star.

Among them were the Gossip Girl cast and crew, who came out in force to pay their respects.

"She was electricity," posted Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively in a moving tribute, following the tragic news. "You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself. And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details.

"She was a kind person, through and through," Lively's post continued. "Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.

"Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

"This amazing woman bursts onto the scene with energy that instantly brings a smile to your face," added former co-star Jessica Szohr in an Instagram tribute. "She’s not only a true professional, but she’s also the perfect antidote to anyone who takes life a bit too seriously. Her kindness and outrageous sense of humor create an atmosphere of joy, both on set and beyond. We shared countless laughs during filming, over the phone, and at various events. Her captivating stories are so entertaining that you can’t help but want to hear more! She’s truly one of a kind."

"Michelle was one of a kind," added actor Chace Crawford in a moving tribute. "I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️."

"So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg," added Ed Westwick. "Sending prayers."

"When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends," posted Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen in a moving tribute. "She was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as fuck and filled with fire. She was simply awesome. She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong.

Her tribute continued: "I will miss you everyday my love..I think we truly understood each other and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long..You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again..I hope you’re fucking up heaven for both of us."

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented," the Gossip Girl show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also announced in a joint statement.

"Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."

Our thoughts are with Michelle Trachtenberg's loved ones.