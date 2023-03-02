Pedro Pascal had the sweetest reaction to Sarah Michelle Gellar's throwback photo

Pedro Pascal might be one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, but even he isn't immune to getting a little starstruck.

The actor played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones (opens in new tab), and most recently won a legion of fans thanks to his portrayal of Joel in The Last of Us - which also prompted the nickname 'Daddy Pedro'.

And while the chatter about everyone's internet daddy continues, it is Pedro's sweet reaction to finding out that former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar (opens in new tab) had posted a photo of him that has taken the online realms by storm.

Sarah Michelle Gellar had shared a throwback photo of the pair on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer (opens in new tab) set, writing: "When Mother met Father."

Obviously, her followers - and his fans - loved the photo, but it seems that The Mandalorian star missed the shoutout completely.

When he was asked about it on the red carpet he was utterly shocked, and sweetly excited to know that she had shared a picture of them together.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about me? I need to get on the world wide web!"

When the interviewer showed him the Instagram post, he was shocked and in awe, saying, "Oh, my gosh!"

He then went on to recount everything he remembers about working with her, saying: "She had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some.

"She taught me how to use a sandbag... I remember everything."

Possibly the sweetest thing we've seen this year.