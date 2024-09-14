Orlando Bloom’s sweet words about falling in love with Katy Perry are going viral

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with the A-list couple front and centre in 2024.

Yes, from candid admissions about their 2017 split, to their now long engagement and family life with their daughter Daisy Dove, these two never fail to get the world talking.

This week was no exception, as the couple took to the stage together at the MTV Video Music Awards, with their joint appearance going viral.

Perry, 39, was honoured during the evening with the prestigious lifetime achievement gong, the Video Vanguard Award. And in a touching twist it was her fiancé Bloom, 47, who presented her with the honour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson," Bloom announced to the audience as he presented Perry with her award. "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour into every song she writes and every music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same sense of love and joy to our family.”

He continued: "She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere. In our home, in her love for her work, especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honour baby, I’m so proud of you."

Perry later paid tribute to Bloom and their daughter in her acceptance speech, announcing: “Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes. And lastly, for my Daisy, the only flower I'll ever need."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas) A photo posted by on

“One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is I learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women,” Perry's powerful speech later continued.

"I just wanna say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media, safeguard your mental health, pause, touch grass. And do what you were born to do just like I was born to do this."

Well, this is lovely.