Olivia Cooke has 'complicated feelings' about the 'strange' House of the Dragon age gaps

House of the Dragon season 2 is finally here, and while Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has confirmed that she isn't watching the prequel, millions of others across the globe most definitely are. In fact, a reported 7.8 million people tuned in to watch the first episode of the new season after that cliffhanger ending in October 2022 (RIP Lucerys).

Reprising their roles this season are Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. However, many have already noted that the age gap between Olivia and the actors who play her sons - Tom Glynn-Carney as the new King of Westeros, Aegon, and Ewan Mitchell who plays Aemond - is actually very small. In the second season of the show, Olivia's character Alicent is already a grandmother, while the actress herself is just 30 years old and her onscreen sons are played by actors who are only slightly younger than her, at 29 and 27.

In a new interview with The Times, Olivia discussed the 'strange' age gaps between both the actors and their characters, explaining that she has 'complicated feelings' about female casting. She said: "I have really complicated feelings towards it. If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger – and then older. Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties? It’s happened now and I’m grateful for the role, but I’ve just turned 30 and I’m playing a grandma. There is a real reticence to see women age on screen."

Adding how she feels about the quick age jump in the show, Olivia said: "It's strange. I bristle a bit because the years between being a teenager and now a grandma on screen were so short for me."

House of the Dragon season 2 has received mixed reviews from critics so far, but given the premiere episode's huge viewing numbers it seems that fans are very excited to have George R. R. Martin's fantasy world back on screens. And honestly, same.

House of the Dragon season 2 continues every Sunday until the double finale on 4th August 2024.