Why Emilia Clarke says she 'can't watch' House of the Dragon

Emilia Clarke on why she doesn't watch House of the Dragon
Emilia Clarke won't be watching House of the Dragon anytime soon.

Speaking about it to People, Emilia said: "I still can't." She added: "I just don't know what it is."

The actress went on: "I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think."

But don't think Emilia's decision not to watch the series is a sign of disapproval: "I really do fully support the entire thing and everyone who's made it, and it's beautiful how successful it's been," she said. "It's absolutely amazing."

Obviously, the reason the actress was being asked about House of the Dragon in the first place is that the show, whose second season has just come out, is a prequel to Game of Thrones — in which she starred as Daenerys Targaryen between 2011 and 2019.

As for how she feels about Game of Thrones five years on from the finale, Emilia told People: "The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it."

She explained: "When I started, you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in.

"Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I'm like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare."

Since the cult series began, Emilia has gone on to star in the likes of Me Before You and Last Christmas.

But one of her main points of focus since then has been her charity work with the organisation she founded, SameYou, which supports those dealing with the effects of brain injury. Emilia has famously been very open about her experience with two brain injuries and subsequent surgeries, which both happened in the time Game of Thrones was still airing.

Earlier this year, Emilia and her mum Jennifer Clarke were awarded MBEs by Prince William for their work on SameYou.

Meanwhile, Emilia has just announced her new role as a global brand ambassador for Pegasus Distillerie. Lots of exciting things!

