House of the Dragon: Everything you need to know about season 2

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

House Of The Dragon premiered in August 2022, and after weeks of being hooked on the Game of Thrones prequel the finale aired on 23rd October.

Though the first series has only just come to an end, fans are eager to know when they will get their next fantasy fix.

House of the Dragon has proved to be a huge hit already, with a record-breaking number of views when it premiered.

Combined with the fact the predecessor Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 there's more than just one instalment in the pipeline.

While details are scarce, there are some nuggets of intel on the second series.

From the cast to when to anticipate season two - and everything in between - we have all the details you need to know...

When will House of the Dragon season 2 air?

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, House of the Dragon)

House of the Dragon season one wrapped this week and the finale left fans gasping. But when will the second season hit the small screen?

While season 2 has been confirmed by HBO, it has yet to be announced when the it will be released.

Eagle-eyed fans noted Spanish news outlet, Hoy, reported there were plans for the creative team and cast to return to the area of Cáceres in Spain to film scenes next year.

Considering the filming schedule for House of the Dragon season one took one year to go from filming to the small screen, and filming is expected to being in summer 2023, fans predict the second instalment could be slated for 2024.

Who has been cast in the House of the Dragon?

The first season of House of the Dragon boasted an impressive cast, including the likes of Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke.

Olivia took on the role of Alicent Hightower, while Emma portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt plays Daemon and Paddy as King Viserys.

Rhys Ifans also stars in the series as Otto Hightower, and Eve Best takes on the role of Rhaenys Targaryen. Tom Glynn-Carney plays Aegon Targaryen, and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen.

Other actors starring in the production include, Phia Saban Harry Collett, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint and John Macmillan.

It is yet to be confirmed if the actors will return for season 2.

What is the House of the Dragon storyline?

House of the Dragon is set almost 200 years ahead of Game of Thrones, which ran for an impressive eight seasons.

The programme is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, who also executive produces the production.

The programme delves into the Targaryen civil war between King Viserys' children in a bid to take the Iron Throne.

What will the House of the Dragon season 2 storyline be?

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, House of the Dragon)

While the creative team have remained tight lipped about the second series, it is believed a follow up season will be coming to the small screen.

It is thought that season two will document the years 129-131 AC, and will see how the successor took over the Iron Throne.

Little is known about any subsequent plots, but it is believed the series will see familiar faces return, as well as the introduction to the Stark family.

Will there be future seasons?

George R. R. Martin has hinted he envisages four full series, all of which will have 10 episodes.

In a post on his website, he wrote: “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

Matt Smith also teased a second and third season will be in the works on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He said: “Once we make the jump, we’re in. I’m pretty sure from then on there’s not any big huge time jumps, particularly next season and the one after.”

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer

House of the Dragon season 2 is all fans of the series can talk about, with some desperate to know if a trailer has been released for the follow-up.

Unfortunately there is no second series trailer just yet - after all the finale for the first season only aired over the weekend.

But we will keep you updated as soon as any teaser clips drop!