Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child

Naomi Campbell has announced that she has welcomed her second child in a sweet social media post.

The supermodel became a mum for the first time in 2021, and she shared the news on Instagram telling her followers: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.

"There is no greater love."

Now, the 53 year old has told her followers that 'it's never too late' to become a mother as she shared the exciting news that she has expanded her family.

Posting a photograph on Instagram, the supermodel wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

"A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy #mumoftwo. It’s never too late to become a mother."

In the photo, Naomi is holding her newborn who is - iconically - wrapped in none other than a Dolce & Gabanna baby grow set.

Many famous faces rushed to congratulate Naomi, with Kelly Rowland writing: "NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!"

Cindy Crawford commented: "Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!"

Christy Turlington added: "I had a feeling! Welcome, sweet one."

Naomi announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, two years ago, but decided to keep her name private.

Congratulations to Naomi!