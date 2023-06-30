Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child
"A true gift from God."
Naomi Campbell has announced that she has welcomed her second child in a sweet social media post.
The supermodel became a mum for the first time in 2021, and she shared the news on Instagram telling her followers: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.
"There is no greater love."
Now, the 53 year old has told her followers that 'it's never too late' to become a mother as she shared the exciting news that she has expanded her family.
Posting a photograph on Instagram, the supermodel wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.
"A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome Babyboy #mumoftwo. It’s never too late to become a mother."
A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)
A photo posted by on
In the photo, Naomi is holding her newborn who is - iconically - wrapped in none other than a Dolce & Gabanna baby grow set.
Many famous faces rushed to congratulate Naomi, with Kelly Rowland writing: "NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!"
Cindy Crawford commented: "Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!"
Christy Turlington added: "I had a feeling! Welcome, sweet one."
Naomi announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, two years ago, but decided to keep her name private.
Congratulations to Naomi!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
