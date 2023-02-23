Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky has commented on Miley Cyrus' song Flowers

If you've spent the last six weeks listening to Miley Cyrus (opens in new tab)' Flowers on repeat, then same. We're only human.

The song, which is influenced by Bruno Mars' 2012 hit When I Was Your Man, flips the lyrics of the original on its head with an empowered and unstoppable Miley reclaiming her heartbreak. Regardless of your current relationship status, it is catchy.

It is rumoured to be about Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, with the pair's divorce finalised in January 2020 after being together for almost a decade.

While he hasn't publicly commented on the song, fans believe that the music video for Flowers is full of easter eggs alluding to the Australian actor - from the suit that Miley wears while she dances around in the swanky LA pad, to the fact that it was released on Liam's birthday.

However, Miley's former sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, has now commented on the hit single that has spent weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 (and in our heads).

Elsa, who has been married to Liam's brother and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth for 13 years, was asked about the song during an interview on the Ana Rosa Show and admitted that she is a fan.

In an English translation of the Spanish interview, the quote reads: "For [Chris and I], it's a bit of a past story, that's the life she has and what she does."

She also added that while it isn't her place to discuss Liam and Miley's private business, she 'loves' Flowers.

Elsa said: "I admire the song, I love it, I have listened to it and it is very good."

Miley and Elsa shared a close bond when the Hannah Montana star was in a relationship with Liam, with the pair even getting matching tattoos back in 2016.