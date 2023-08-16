Mila Kunis is the latest A-lister to put her fancy beach house on Airbnb

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For all the surprising celebrity trends out there, the one we didn't expect to see this summer was A-listers putting their homes on Airbnb.

The home sharing platform has often listed exciting properties - from the cottage in The Holiday to Barbie's Malibu dreamhouse - but earlier this month, none other than Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she was hosting her guest house on Airbnb for anyone who fancies a Goop-themed sleepover with the queen of wellness.

And now it seems that Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are keen to do the same thing.

The couple told their Instagram followers that they wanted to give someone an 'unforgettable summer stay' at their California home, and are putting their Santa Barbara 'Oceanfront Oasis' on the site.

In the video posted on social media, Ashton says: "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here."

Mila, appearing shocked, replies: "Like, in real life?"

So that's exactly what they're doing.

One lucky guest can enjoy an overnight stay at their three bedroom beach house with three friends, and make the most of all the extras - including a hot tub, BBQ and full decking area which leads right to the beach. It also boasts excellent scenic views, overlooking the Santa Ynez mountains.

On top of that, Mila and Ashton will be there to greet their guests, take photos and videos with them, and provide all the meals and snacks needed.

The Airbnb listing suggests that guests make the most of the nearby hiking trails, the sandy beach right on their doorstep, and local bars and restaurants.

It reads: "You'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

If you want the chance to stay at Mila and Ashton's beautiful beach house, bookings open later today (Wednesday 16th August 2023) at 10am PT/5pm GMT.

The stay will take place this weekend on Saturday 19th August - so if you want to make it happen, now's your chance.

Good luck!