Gwyneth Paltrow has listed her guesthouse on Airbnb for anyone who fancies a Goop sleepover

Every now and then, Airbnb adds a listing that gets the fandoms excited. Whether it's Villanelle's apartment from Killing Eve or the cute cottage from The Holiday, if there's one thing that the homestay platform knows how to do it's bring the fans to the iconic places they see on the big screen.

Barbie's dreamhouse was even up for grabs when the movie was released in cinemas last month.

But how about staying at the home of an A-list celeb? And not just any A-list celeb - the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Goop founder and face of La La Land wellness has listed her guesthouse on Airbnb for anyone who wants the chance to hang out in her swanky Montecito pad.

In her announcement on Instagram, Gwyneth shared a sneak peak of the listing and added that she would be offering two fans the chance to stay in the guesthouse of her mansion, free of charge, in a bid to tackle loneliness.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The guesthouse is 'a sanctuary for respite and mental clarity... nestled right in nature' and those staying can enjoy use of the facilities - including a wood-burning fireplace, a variety of Goop products and a glistening marble bathroom. There will be a guided transcendental meditation session, spa day, and a dinner with Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchuck, in their fancy wine room - with the chance to pick 'whatever bottle' they want.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented.

"Airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."

If you fancy a Goop and Gwyneth sleepover at the star's California home, bookings open at 1pm ET on 15th August, and the stay will take place on 9th September.

Good luck!