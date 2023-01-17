Mila Kunis was mistaken for Megan Fox, and her reaction was adorable

Do you think they look alike?

Mila Kunis vs. Megan Fox
Mila Kunis was signing photos for her fans recently, but one person apparently got the wrong end of the stick and brought a photo of a completely different Hollywood actress for her to sign.

Walking towards this fan and glimpsing the photo, Mila exclaimed: "I love her!" As she was walking towards another fan, she said to the first person: "That's Megan Fox. She's fantastic, by the way, and the fact that you thought I was her..." (via Entertainment Tonight on Instagram).

At this point, the Black Swan actress paused to tell someone in the crowd: "I'm gonna pass on that one, my friend." It's unclear why she refused to sign this photo, though commenters believe that this person was trying to get multiple posters of Friends With Benefits signed to then sell online (it could very well be anything else, though).

Resuming her original train of thought, Mila added to the Megan Fox photo person: "But I love that you thought that I was her."

We love that Mila was a) completely unfazed by being mistaken for another famous person and b) that she was so complimentary towards Megan, when she could have just not said anything.

While we're not entirely sure there's that much resemblance between Mila and Megan, the Friends With Benefits actress is always being mistaken for Sarah Hyland, something that Sarah admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She said: "The first time I met her, she was like, 'I get confused as you all the time, and I love it, I take it as a compliment, because you're younger than I am. So sometimes I go along with it,' and I was like, 'Well the next time I get mistaken for you, can I pretend to be you?' And she gave me permission."

But when Sarah was confused for Mila at the Golden Globes, she didn't dare go through with it and just said, "No, thank you," to the reporter, she explained, to Kelly's disappointment.

