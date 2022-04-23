Megan Fox pays sweet tribute to Machine Gun Kelly on his birthday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Happy Birthday MGK!

Machine Gun Kelly turned 32 on 22 April, and to mark the occasion fiancée Megan Fox shared a heartfelt message.

Megan, 35, took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her husband-to-be carrying her while she laughs while propped on his back.

In the post the Transformers actor hailed the Bloody Valentine hitmaker – whose full name is Colson Baker – “the most unique human ever”.

Megan also gave an insight into family conversations with Machine Gun Kelly’s mother, who claimed he has not changed one bit since he was a child.

The upload was captioned: “Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.

“*EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy.”

Megan continued to gush over her beau and praised his “beautiful heart” and generosity.

She went on: “The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have.

How generous and how thoughtful you are…

How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…

“You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”

Megan went on to share that no gift would be enough for MGK, though she wished he could see how special he was.

The post continued: “And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.

“You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honoured to love you and to be the recipient of your love

“Happy Birthday love of my life.”

The post has attracted a lot of attention so far, with over 857,000 likes on the photo-sharing site.

MGK proposed to the Jennifer’s Body actor in January this year, two years after they met on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was directed by Randall Emmett.